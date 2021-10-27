“Is a 7-footer big enough?!”: When Michael Jordan shut a Utah Jazz heckler up by putting their center on a poster following a dunk on John Stockton

Michael Joran dunked on the Utah Jazz’ 7-foot center after being told to pick on someone his own size by a heckler in the stands.

Michael Jordan in the 1980s was undoubtedly one of the most athletic players to have ever laced up to take to an NBA game. Of course, what’s representative of this statement would be the fact that he dunked the ball from the free throw line during a dunk contest and this could quite literally be the sole reason to back up the aforementioned statement.

Jordan has put an otherworldly number of players on posters and if he couldn’t get dunk off, fans best believe that he would contort his body to somehow get a lay-up in over several defenders. What fueled many of Mike’s highlights was he desire to prove somebody wrong.

Also read: “He Can Get The House Of Highlights, We got the win”: Marcus Smart responds to getting crossed over by LaMelo Ball in a Celtics OT win over the Hornets

Perhaps the most known instance of this would be Michael Jordan ‘climbing Mount Mutombo’. Dikembe Mutombo had bet that ‘His Airness’ could not put him on a poster. Well, in short, Jordan did.

Michael Jordan dunks on 7 footer and asks if he’s big enough.

The 1987-88 NBA season saw Michael Jordan cement himself as someone who was in a class of his in the NBA in terms of being potent on both ends of the floor. He averaged 37.1 points per game, was the Defensive Player of the Year, and won his first ever MVP.

During a game in December of this season, the Chicago Bulls went up against the Utah Jazz. In a fairly standard play, Scottie Pippen brought the ball up the floor and found Jordan on a mismatch with 6’0 John Stockton, Stockton gambled for the steal and this led to Michael getting an easy dunk.

A Jazz from the stands wasn’t all too happy with this as he yelled out from the stands, “Pick on someone your own size!” After a failed shot attempt from Utah on the other end, Michael Jordan did exactly what this fan asked of him. He picked on someone his own size and dunked all over Mel Turpin, the 7’1 center for the Jazz.

Also read: “37 years ago, Nike made the best signing they ever would, and the GOAT made his debut”: Remembering Michael Jordan in his NBA debut and how he almost signed with Adidas

Safe to say that challenging Jordan on the basketball floor in relation to anything isn’t all too bright of an idea.