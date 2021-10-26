“He Can Get The House Of Highlights, We got the win”: Marcus Smart responds to getting crossed over by LaMelo Ball in a Celtics OT win over the Hornets

Marcus Smart responds to getting crossed over by LaMelo Ball. The Celtics guard is happy he got the win over the Hornets rather than getting a highlight.

The Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets in a thrilling 140-129 victory. However, sophomore point guard LaMelo Ball tried his best, putting up 25-points and 9 assists, shooting an impressive 50% from beyond the arc.

During the game, LaMelo had a particularly nasty step-back 3-point shot on Celtics guard Smart, who is considered to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. Check out the video here:

LaMelo Ball just crossed Marcus Smart into another dimension… pic.twitter.com/MA0ij6rg63 — Swarm and Sting (@SwarmnSting) October 26, 2021

Marcus Smart wasn’t too hurt about getting crossed up either. When asked about it, Smart said –

“It happens. I’m a defender. Just like a shot blocker, you’re gonna get dunked on a few times. All he did was make a good move, stopped, and I just stopped.”

The 27-year-old goes on to say –

“As we know, a player like him, I’m gonna make up for it, and I did it twice. He’s going to get all of the Overtime, House of Highlights, SportsCenter (highlights), and all that. The Celtics got the win and that’s all that matters.”

Marcus Smart on Lamelo Ball crossing him up: “He’s going to get all of the overtime, House of Highlights, Sports Center and all that but we got the win and that’s all that matters”.#Celtics 📺Full Presser: https://t.co/veaIsbJEkv ⚡️by @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/v1tGbjCXhO — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) October 26, 2021

Sure. Smart may have had the last laugh this time. Moreover, we all know LaMelo is a flashy player with primetime flair, and it is a guarantee his plays are going to be the rounds on all the highlight pages throughout the year.

However, the Charlotte Hornets are 3-1, and they have had a great start to the season. Hopefully, the Hornets’ excellent play lasts, and maybe they end up making the playoffs.

Can the Charlotte Hornets make some noise in the Eastern Conference?

The Charlotte Hornets are off to a strong 3-1 start this season. Moreover, they had the chance to go 4-0, losing out in a thrilling overtime game to the Celtics. Nevertheless, the first 4 games have given Hornets fans hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

LaMelo’s supporting cast has really stepped up this season. Forward Miles Bridges has taken the next leap and is the early frontrunner for this year’s Most Improved Player Award. In the first four games of the NBA season, Bridges is averaging an astounding 25 points and 8 rebounds.

Additionally, the Charlotte Hornets also added athletic wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and versatile big man Mason Plumlee to complement Ball’s frenetic pace. Also, drafting rookie James Bouknight to the backcourt rotation has given them a reliable backup to LaMelo.

If the Charlotte Hornets can have a decent defense along with an above-average three-point shooting, they could be dark horses in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets have a good mix of veterans and youth and if head coach James B0rrego figures out his rotations, expect LaMelo and company to be a strong contender in the east.