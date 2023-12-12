Is Angel Reese still playing for LSU? Exploring the Aftermath of 21-Year-Old Star’s Infamous Clash With Coach Kim Mulkey

March 19, 2023: LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey stops and talks with Angel Reese (10) at a time out during second round action of the NCAA, College League, USA Women s March Madness Tournament between the Michigan Wolverines and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20230319_zaf_c04_434 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Defending NCAA Women’s Champions LSU Tigers are embroiled in a big controversy involving Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese. The strange saga between Mulkey and Reese started somewhere in early November. Speculations about Reese’s attitude have begun since she was suspended by the program.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that the 21-year-old should undergo an “attitude adjustment”. The peculiar drama began when the veteran coach Mulkey didn’t play Reese in the second half during LSU’s game against Kent State. Her team was trailing by 18 points in the first half and the Center was having a strong game with 11 points and five rebounds.

Surprisingly, she didn’t feature in the second half of the tense game. This triggered a social media drama as Reese’s mother Angel Web Reese had a heated exchange on Instagram with guard Flau’jae Johnson’s mother Kia Brooks. Johnson and Reese have appeared together during many instances and are close friends.

Advertisement

The head coach didn’t mention why she benched her anchor during the second half. Then Reese missed four straight games with Mulkey not clarifying why her star player is missing games. The injury report termed it as a “Coach’s Decision” at each instance and hinted at a suspension.

She finally appeared during the November 30 match-up against the Virginia Tech Hokies. During her return, she contributed 19 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes.

Overall, she missed four and a half games. Since then, she has played in two straight games, both times notching near double-double numbers. LSU’s next fixture is going to be against McNeese State Cowgirls, and Reese will probably be a part of the roster.

The popularity of Angel Reese is soaring

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion has become a prominent name in basketball. While her on-court game is dominant, earning the admiration of LSU fans, her off-court work has been equally impressive. Because of her focus on personal branding, she has become a popular figure beyond basketball.

Therefore, the interest in news surrounding her has skyrocketed, especially after her 2023 title win. She has received immense praise from basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal who affectionately calls her “niece”. He famously called her the “greatest athlete to come out of LSU.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ashtenjewell/status/1668715431929184256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In October, Reebok signed its first major NIL deal with Angel Reese. This happened after Shaq took over the role of President of Basketball Operations. Apart from Reebok, she reportedly has NIL deals with more than ten other brands, including Amazon and PlayStation.

She made a cameo in Latto and Cardi B’s track “Put it on da Floor”. Apart from that, she has appeared in numerous interviews, including the I’M Athlete Podcast, which is hosted by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Her wealth of connections with high-profile personalities bodes well for her brand growth. According to sources, her net worth is already way past $1 million before even joining the pro basketball ranks.