Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against the Magic? Lakers Injury Report for 21 November

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) scores a basket against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Crypto.com Arena

Nov 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) scores a basket against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is the best start to the season the Lakers have had in a long, long time. Their early season road struggles seem behind them, their coaching staff seems motivated, their support cast is performing exceptionally, and Anthony Davis is shooting threes again. Definitely a good time to be a Lakers fan.

But while their 6-game winning streak and 10-4 record prove they are one of the strongest teams in the league, their next opponents aren’t to be taken lightly. The Magic, although not consistent, have proven they can take on big teams and still come out with a win. Without Banchero, after the initial struggle, they have won 6 of the last 7 games.

For the Lakers to give them a good contest, they desperately need their best player on the court. Fortunately, Davis’ injury, which seemed to be slightly concerning after the Jazz game, is not a cause for worry. He has been marked probable in the upcoming contest and his foot is likely in good condition.

Moreover, not only has he revived his distance shooting, AD has averaged 1.7 threes on 58.8% efficiency in the last 6 games, but he has also been an absolute beast on the defensive end. Over the same 6-game winning streak, he is averaging 2 blocks a game and is a constant force in the paint.

But Davis’ impact isn’t only limited to his numbers. His presence is able to open up space for his teammates on the offensive end, and even on the defensive end, he has forced opponents to avoid his blocks and chuck poor shots. He will be a key player in the game against the Magic, especially defensively.

Lakers injury report for 21st November

After starting the season relatively healthy, the Lakers have succumbed to a slight injury bug. Not counting Davis, they will be without 6 players in the game against the Magic.

Lakers Injury Report (Nov 21st, 2024)
Rui Hachimura Questionable Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain 
Jaxson Hayes OUT Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain 
Jalen Hood-Schifino OUTInjury/Illness – Left Hamstring; Strain 
Bronny James Doubtful Injury/Illness – Left Heel; Contusion 
Jarred Vanderbilt OUT Injury/Illness – Right Foot; Surgery
Recovery 
Christian Wood OUT Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery
Recovery 

With Banchero absent, Franz Wagner will be the biggest threat to the Lakers’ defense. He is averaging 26.9 points in the last 7 games and has registered three 30+ point performances. If Anthony Davis and co. can find a way to neutralize his distance shooting, they should be able to dominate the game.

