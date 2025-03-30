“I’m Too Old for This Sh*t”: Fans Chime In as Luka Doncic Hilariously Reacts After Being Pushed to the Grizzlies Bench

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers went into Memphis with a sour taste in their mouths. They had just lost to the Bulls 119-117 over a Josh Giddey half-court buzzer beater. Coming into tonight, the Lakers just had nine games remaining on their schedule to try and climb up to the third, or even the second seed.

LeBron James, Doncic, and Austin Reaves played like champions today, with the second seed on their minds. The Lakers trio either scored or assisted on 120 of the 134 Lakers points. Reaves led the group with 31 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. LBJ added 25 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Doncic finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

Tonight was a very physical game, with there being a lot of contact on both ends of the floor. The Lakers certainly got the advantage there, with the team attempting 27 shots from the charity stripe. However, in the dying seconds of the game, Doncic expressed his frustration with the fouls in a very hilarious manner.

With 33 seconds left in the game, the Lakers were up 129-122 and were inbounding the ball. Doncic ran towards Dorian Finney-Smith, who passed the ball to him. As soon as Doncic caught the ball, he was shoved by a Grizzlies player in an attempt to get called for a foul. This resulted in Luka falling down on the Memphis bench.

As the camera panned in on Doncic, he could be seen saying, “I’m too old for this sh*t.”

Luka: “I’m so over this shit” pic.twitter.com/L8ciZcMU3O — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) March 30, 2025

Some fans expressed their concern over how done the Lakers star looked. “He looked so tired, exhausted, he was doing his best to win this game,” a fan wrote. Another fan pointed out how opponent players keep fouling Doncic every game: “They be tossing him around like a bucket of chicken every game.”

A fan pointed out how Doncic could be getting 20 free-throw attempts a game if he got the whistle like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does. “He’s been getting hammered all game they he could easily have 20 FT right now if he had the Embid/Shai whistle.”

At the same time, some couldn’t help but point out the reaction the Grizzlies’ assistant had. “The lady coach was like ‘awwwwwww.'”

Despite all the fouling and pushing, Doncic was able to guide the Lakers to an important 134-127 win. With this win, they’re now 1.5 games behind the Nuggets, who sit on the third seed. Eight games to go, anything can happen, and that’s what the Lakers would be hoping for.