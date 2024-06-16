“Is Dr. Rodman Your Counselor?”: Draymond Green Delves into His Mandatory Counselling Sessions During the 2023–24 Season

Draymond Green had a tumultuous 2023-24 season as his sudden angry outbursts on the hardwood drew constant rebuke. Considering his multiple violent outbursts on the court, the league mandated Green to attend counseling sessions to ameliorate his angry outbursts. On that note, Jimmy Kimmel had some fun with Green about these ‘mandatory’ therapy sessions.

During an appearance on Kimmel’s Late Night Show, the two discussed what these compulsory counseling sessions entailed, that the 34-year-old had to attend for his repeated suspensions.

Kimmel couldn’t wrap his head around these therapy mandates as he wondered how an NBA hooper could benefit from someone’s counseling who isn’t aware of the dynamic of the league. The host joked about Dennis Rodman, who was himself known for his erratic behavior, being the counselor for Draymond Green.

Kimmel quipped, “People go to counseling and have this or that and whatever, what do they say to you? You’re a basketball player. Is Dr. Rodman your counselor?”



Jokes aside, the Warriors forward then revealed that during his therapy sessions, he tried to discuss his potential strategies to stave off suspensions. Green had come up with the solution that he wouldn’t talk to the referees at all during games and would vent to one of his own teammates if he gets agitated at any point.

However, the therapist instantly discarded that strategy because it would make Green look more unhinged.

At any rate, it was unclear if these sessions have helped Dray or not, but one thing is for sure, the league had to take such an action.

Draymond Green situation had gotten out of hand

The 4x NBA All-Star committed a couple of huge blunders during the 2023-24 season. In November 2023, during a scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, Green choked Gobert from behind, who was seemingly trying to break up the scuffle. He suffered a five-game suspension for this violation.

Then in December 2023, he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face without any reason whatsoever and was handed a month-long suspension. The Dubs star missed 17 games in total in the 2023-24 season.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the NBA mandated therapy sessions for him. While it is true that the Warriors Forward does the dirty job for his team, at times, his misadventures have gotten way too out-of-hand. It will be interesting to see if therapy pacifies Green next year.