How Many Times Has Draymond Green Been Ejected? Tracking Warriors’ Star’s Mishaps in the 2023–24 Season

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are in Phoenix tonight, taking on the Suns for the third time this season. So far, they’ve lost both encounters this season, and wanted to change the narrative tonight. However, what Draymond Green did in the third quarter won’t really help them in the cause.

In an out-of-bounds play, Draymond Green was being guarded by Jusuf Nurkic. There was some contact from Nurk’s side, but then Draymond swiped at him, ending up hitting him in the face.

Draymond was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 for the same, and was ejected from the game. This marked the 3rd ejection of the season for Draymond Green.

So far this season, the Warriors have played 23 games. As Dalton Johnson pointed out, out of 23, Draymond has only played 15 games this year. He was out for 5 games due to his suspension. Then he missed 2 games due to injury and 1 due to a personal reason. In just 15 games, Green has been ejected thrice.

Times Draymond Green Has Been Ejected This Season

Apart from the ejection tonight, Draymond Green has been ejected on two other occasions. The first one happened against the Cavaliers earlier this season.

Draymond already had one tech and was assessed another one for this play. It was quite a controversial call, but him jawing off with Donovan Mitchell after the play made matters worse for him.

The second ejection happened in the Warriors game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into an argument, and Rudy Gobert tried to break them off. However, Rudy’s hands were near Klay’s neck, which led to Draymond jumping in and choking Gobert.

Including tonight, Draymond Green has now been ejected 20 times in his NBA Career(according to Spotrac.com).