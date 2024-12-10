Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against The Magic Amidst Injury Concerns (Dec 10th)?

Dec 8, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket while being defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Despite a mediocre season from his team so far, Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing his heart out like always. In the Bucks’ last game, Antetokounmpo recorded his 149th career game of 30 PTS and 10 REB, on 60% TS. He’s quietly making a case for league MVP, and the Bucks are bouncing back from their abysmal start to the season.

Advertisement

The Bucks will try and get to the semifinals of the Emirates NBA Cup for the 2nd year running when they take on the Orlando Magic today. But there is one question bothering the fans — will the Greek Freak suit up tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as PROBABLE with an injury to his right patellar tendon, which is the same injury he played through in the Bucks’ last two games. The coaching and medical staff had classed him as a day-to-day decision, and based on his last two games, and the importance of this one, it’s very likely that the 2x MVP will be suiting up.

Injury Report – Dec. 10 vs. Orlando Out:

Chris Livingston (Left Ankle Sprain) Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

MarJon Beauchamp (Left Hamstring Tendinopathy)

Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 9, 2024

The Bucks’ frontman is averaging a league-leading 32.5 points and is shooting a career-best 61.1% from the field. His chemistry with fellow All-Star Damian Lillard is also blossoming. At the same time, Khris Middleton’s return from injury has further strengthened the team.

The Bucks look ready to re-establish their position in a topsy-turvy Eastern Conference, and a win against a weakened Orlando Magic side would do wonders for their confidence. The Florida team is without their two best players – Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but will still be a tough test.

At 17-9, the Magic are the #3 seed and are a brilliantly coached side. They are 6.5 games ahead of the Bucks at 12-11, but if Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his MVP-like form, it might be very hard for them to overcome the Greek Freek and his side.