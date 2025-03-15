Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against The Pacers (March 15th)?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ 2024-25 season didn’t start on the right note. After winning the first game, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team went on to lose six straight games. Out of the first 10, they could only win two. But all that has changed now as the Bucks have climbed up to the number four position in the Eastern Conference.

With a 37-28 record, they are tied with the Indiana Pacers, who are also going to be their next opponents. Ahead of the important matchup, the Bucks might be in trouble as Giannis has been featured on the injury report.

The superstar is listed as probable for the Pacers game due to a left calf strain. Giannis is featured alongside three other Bucks stars, which can be alarming for the franchise. Damian Lillard and Kevin Porter Jr. are also listed as probable for the next game due to right groin soreness and left ankle sprain, respectively.

The Bucks have won six of their last 10 games. While their away record of 14-17 isn’t impressive, they’ve been a very dominant side at home with a 23-11 record. Since they’re hosting the Pacers at the Fiserv Forum, they’ll go into the game with a mental edge.

More importantly, they’ve just come out of a slump. The Bucks were on a three-game losing streak before the Lakers arrived in Milwaukee. After a dominant 126-106 win, they’d be confident of their chances against one of the strongest teams in the East.

Giannis had a great outing against the Lakers and was complimented well by Dame, Porter Jr., and Brook Lopez. The Greek Freak dropped 24 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists, almost clocking another triple-double. It’s unlikely that his injury will affect the next game, let alone stop him from participating at all.

Giannis hasn’t missed a single game since the All-Star break. In the 12-game period, he is averaging 26.3 points, 12 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks with 30.3 minutes on the floor per game. Giannis has shot 58.3% from the field in the last 12 games. His season average is even better.

In 53 games, he is averaging 30.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting over 60% from the field.

With the Bucks chasing home-court advantage for the playoffs, they will need Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay as healthy as possible. Their last two playoff runs were cut abruptly short because of injuries to their superstar, and they’ll be hoping this season presents a different story.