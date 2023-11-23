Amid Rumors of Adele’s Marriage, Rich Paul Curtly Dodging Gayle King’s Question About Relationship Status Resurfaces

May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Adele with sports agent Rich Paul in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The on-court happenings in the NBA put forward certain influential names from the off-court life of the league. Rich Paul, the agent of LeBron James and Anthony Davis amongst various other superstars, certainly comes across as one such figure. Captivatingly, his personal life became a source of interest for many, since his dating rumors with music artist Adele surfaced. Amidst the talks over the couple’s marriage, the agent revealed the truth to Gayle King on CBS Mornings sometime ago.

“I don’t really talk about my personal life publicly,” he told the host in an attempt to preserve the secrecy of the relationship status. Describing her as, “great,” Paul then delved into the influence of his partner, saying, “We’ve definitely helped each other”. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space,” the founder of Klutch Sports Group added later on.

To express his feelings for her, Rich repeated, “She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other”. Paul again revealed his stance on the matter, mentioning, “I’m just not the kind of person to put my personal life”. “It’s not for the media. It’s not for the paparazzi. It’s for us,” the sports agent highlighted, refraining himself from dropping any hint.

King still attempted to get a clear answer out of him, asking whether she should address Adele as “Mrs. Paul” the next time she saw her. Rich maintained his position during the entire interview, answering, “You can say whatever you want”. His responses displayed his preference for privacy as the viewers reacted to it soon after.

How did the fans react to Rich Paul’s answers?

Despite his attempts, Adele never shied away from showcasing public affection for her partner. During her Vegas show in September, the 35-year-old singer had addressed Paul as “husband” in response to a female fan’s marriage proposal. “You can’t marry me,” she stated before adding, “My husband’s here,” to indicate the 41-year-old’s presence in the crowd. She recently did the same in Alan Carr’s comedy show after openly accepting of being married.

Thus, Rich’s answers to protect the secrecy of his relationship status received negative remarks online. A few supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts, as one of them mentioned, “My spirit doesn’t take to him”.

Another referred to the interview as she pointed out how Paul concealing his marriage status seemed “crazy”.

One more fan did the same as she mocked the agent for refusing to give a direct answer to Gayle’s questions.

With the air of controversy over the couple thickening with time, it would be interesting to see what the next chapter has in store for us. Until then, the fans must wait for both of them to be on the same page publicly.