Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Injury Update on Bucks Star Ahead of Raptors Matchup (Jan 06)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only played in four of the Bucks’ eight games since winning the NBA Cup Final on December 17th. Milwaukee holds a 3-5 record over that stretch, which might get worse if the Greek Freak’s knee injury continues to bother him.

The two-time MVP remains on the Bucks’ injury report ahead of their road game in Toronto. Giannis is listed as probable with some lingering concerns still there about the tendinopathy in his right patella.

Patellar tendinopathy is a common injury incurred when the knee is overused. It is particularly common for basketball players and is often referred to as the jumper’s knee.

The Bucks began their campaign with a dismal 1-6 record this season, but were able to claw their way back, thanks to a 13-3 run behind a string of dominant performances from Giannis. However, it seems that carrying his team through their comeback has taken a toll on the 30-year-old’s body.

Antetokounmpo recorded a four-game absence during the last week of December due to back spasms. But has since appeared in three consecutive matchups for Milwaukee. Unfortunately, despite Antetokounmpo’s dominant performance in those games, the Bucks inexplicably lost to two bottom-seeded teams.

The eight-time All-Star dropped 27 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks against the Brooklyn Nets, but his team still lost the game 110-113. Two days later, there was more disappointment in store as the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off their own 3-point upset over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis once again had stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He was understandably frustrated with the outcome. “After Vegas I think we kind of took a dip, digging ourselves again into a hole. We just gotta lock in,” the 2021 NBA champion commented.

Though the 8-27 Toronto Raptors would typically present an opportunity for Doc Rivers to rest his weary superstar, he might not take the risk of letting Milwaukee’s losing skid reach 3 games. Particularly since it’s the bottom-seeded teams that have bested the Bucks in the new year.

However, it’s worth noting that it was their previous encounter with Toronto that set Milwaukee on the path to recovery. The last time the two teams faced off, on November 12th, the Bucks held a 3-8 record. And after beating the Raptors 99-85 at home, they went on a 12-3 run that culminated in them lifting the NBA Cup a month later.

Perhaps their second matchup will spell a similar turning of the tides for Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co. The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year remains a game-time decision along with Khris Middleton ahead of Monday night’s matchup in Toronto.