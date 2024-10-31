Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Bucks Issue Injury Update for Star Ahead of Halloween Matchup

The Bucks have had a dismal start to their 2024-25 campaign. They have lost three of their four games this season and their only win came in their season-opener against the 76ers, who were without Paul George and Joel Embiid. They are hoping to avoid a fourth straight loss when they take on the Grizzlies on Halloween, but they received a spooky update about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health ahead of the contest.

The two-time MVP’s name appeared on the team’s injury list for the game in Memphis. He is reportedly nursing a right patellar tendinitis injury. However, he has been listed as probable, suggesting he’ll likely suit up and play, provided he doesn’t suffer any unfortunate injury before tip-off on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo has been struggling with the ailment since the start of the season and has been listed on the injury report multiple times for the same issue. But, he hasn’t missed any games, indicating that it’s not a serious injury, but one that needs to be looked after.

When Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was asked about Antetokounmpo’s injury before their game against the Nets, he replied it wasn’t a major concern. The center’s numbers back that belief.

Through four games this season, the 29-year-old is averaging 28.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. But despite stellar performances, the team has been struggling. They’ll need a massive performance from their Greek superstar to end their three-game losing streak on Thursday night against the Grizzlies but it won’t be an easy task.

Antetokounmpo will battle rookie center Zach Edey, a formidable force and by far the Bucks center’s toughest assignment of the season. The 7-foot-4 Grizzlies star is a stellar rim protector and the two-time MVP will have his work cut out in the paint.

Milwaukee is desperate for a win and the onus will be on Antetokounmpo to not only dominate Edey on the offensive end but also be the lynchpin on defense.