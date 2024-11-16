Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Bucks Injury Report Ahead of Nov 16 Contest

Nov 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (0) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks have a huge task ahead of them. They need to steer their ship right after their horrendous start to the season. The Bucks, with stars like Giannis and Damian Lillard, going 2-8 to start the season is something no one would’ve imagined. However, such is reality.

Giannis has been doing a mega job of making sure the Bucks get back on track, helping them string two wins in a row. Their next challenge lies in Charlotte tonight, as they face LaMelo Ball and his Hornets. Can the Bucks win a third in a row?

Heading to Charlotte, there may be bad news for Bucks fans. While Damian Lillard is already listed as OUT due to the league’s concussion protocol, Giannis is on the injury report as well. He has been listed as Probable for the contest because of Patella Tendinopathy.

Patella Tendinopathy is a condition also known as jumper’s knee, which happens when the patella tendon is overworked.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable in earlier contests as well with the same condition. He played in those games, so we can expect him to suit up tonight as well.