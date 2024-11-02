Is Hakeem Olajuwon the Best Defensive Center in NBA History?

Houston Rockets center #34 HAKEEM OLAJUWON in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena during the 1991-92 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images

Hakeem Olajuwon is often regarded as one of the best two-way players in NBA history. While his footwork in the post was impeccable, his intimidating defense created an even bigger impact. The Rockets legend won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and earned five NBA All-Defensive First Team and four Second Team nods.

His incredible defensive resume places him on par with the some of greatest defensive centers like Dikembe Mutombo, but is it good enough to label him the best defensive center of all time?

Olajuwon’s case in numbers

Olajuwon was revered for his incredible rim-protection. His agility despite being 7-foot tall was remarkable and made him one of the most difficult players to score against. He could get beaten by a pump fake or off the dribble but would recover in time to deny an easy basket at the rim.

The two-time NBA champion is the league’s all-time leader in total blocks with 3,830. He averaged four or more blocks per game thrice during his illustrious career. He is also the all-time leader in blocks per game in the playoffs with 3.3.

But he wasn’t just a one-dimensional shot blocker. The former Rockets superstar was more than capable of shutting down guards and shifty wings on the perimeter. He could read the passing lanes brilliantly and produced a ton of deflections using his size, athleticism, instincts, and mobility.

There were many instances when he used to steal the ball, run all the way to the other end on a fast break, and finish at the rim. It’s a skill so rare that centers today, who are expected to be mobile, have great ball-handling skills, and play the stretch 5 role, cannot do it as consistently as him.

Olajuwon is also the all-time leader in steals among centers with 2,162. He also holds the record for most steals in a season by a center with 213, achieving the feat in the 1988-99 season. The Dream, as he was fondly known, averaged two or more steals per game in five different seasons, the most by a center.

Apart from perhaps Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, no center in NBA history had the strength, mobility, and instinct to guard players on the perimeter, while also being an elite rim protector. And unlike Davis, who was primarily a forward, Olajuwon spent his entire career as a center.

Olajuwon compared to other centers

Despite his uniqueness, Olajuwon cannot be deemed the as the outright best defensive center ever. He faces stiff competition for that crown from centers from his era like Mark Eaton, David Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Artis Gilmore, Patrick Ewing, Dikeme Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning. They all were tremendously impactful on the defensive end, and while the numbers give Olajuwon a slight edge, their defensive prowess can’t be overlooked.



Apart from the aforementioned icons, players like Elvin Hayes, Nate Thurmond, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell also deserve a special mention. One of the huge challenges of determining the best defensive center of all time is the unavailability of some basic statistics.

Steals and blocks weren’t tabulated as official stats till the 1972-73 season, which coincides with Chamberlain’s last season in the league. The absence of basic and advanced stats makes it difficult to quantify the defensive ability of players from that era.

To further complicate matters, the Defensive Player of the Year Award was introduced in 1982-83. Chamberlain and Russell were long retired by then, making it even more difficult to evaluate their defensive impact.

The verdict on who is the best defensive center of all time

Russell and Chamberlain deserve to be in the conversation, despite the unavailability of statistical evidence to back the claim. However, Olajuwon has a strong case to be crowned as the best defensive center ever.

The numbers back his case and the eye test suggests he would be a menace on the defensive end in any era. His ability to guard any player anywhere on the court from the rim to the three-point line makes him a strong contender to be called the best defensive player at his position.