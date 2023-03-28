“Is he Player or Management?”: ‘Jealous’ Kareem Abdul Jabbar Publicly Called Out Magic Johnson’s $25 Million Contract in 25 years

November 16, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Irvin “Magic” Johnson on stage during the ceremony unveiling the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar statue in front of the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson has been a part of the Los Angeles Lakers since he was drafted by the team in 1979. He has represented the ‘purple and gold’ colors as a player, coach, and president of basketball operations. An NBA legend and Hall of Famer, Magic has been honored with a bronze statue outside the Lakers arena.

During his career, Magic has helped bring 5-championship rings to the franchise while being awarded the league MVP three times. It was during his era that the Lakers earned the nickname ‘Showtime’ for the style of basketball he showcased.

Another major part of the Lakers’ success at that time was the great Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Kareem played 14 seasons with the franchise and saw immense success during his time. The duo of Kareem and Magic was unstoppable. So when Magic earned his new contract for a ridiculous amount, Kareem was quick to express his feelings.

Magic Johnson’s 25-year, $25 million contract

In the summer of 1984, Magic Johnson was offered a 25-year, $25 million contract by Dr. Jerry Buss, the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. This kind of contract had never been offered in the NBA, and it was surprising in more ways than one.

At the outset, it was an exorbitant amount of money being offered for the early 80s, but then came the extraordinarily long tenure of the contract. This raised eyebrows about the relationship between Magic and Dr. Buss and got the basketball world buzzing. As mentioned in the book, “When the Game was Ours“:

“That summer, Buss offered Magic a 25-year, $25 million contract. It was an outlandish deal, both in dollar value and years. No one expected Johnson to play another two and a half decades, so the inference was clear: Buss had plans for him beyond his basketball days. Suddenly, Magic’s teammates were revisiting his cozy relationship with Buss.

Abdul-Jabbar, who had carried the Lakers for six seasons, was particularly insulted by Magic’s windfall. The morning after the contract was announced, Kareem wondered aloud in the papers, “What is he, player or management? We don’t know.”

The contract spoke aloud the plans they had for Magic post his retirement. It was a golden goose the franchise did not want to part with, even after the playing days were over.

Sense of uneasiness among teammates after Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s rift

The contract, however, did not sit well with Magic’s teammates. Kareem Abdul Jabbar was the first to express his concerns in the news. There was a loss of trust in the locker room concerning Magic Johnson. Players felt uneasy with the relationship he had with Buss.

Norm Nixon, his then-teammate, confronted Magic and told him about players talking in the locker room. He also reminded him that players and management don’t hang out together. There were concerns about locker room conversations reaching Dr. Buss. Magic had taken offense to that. He mentions in the book:

“What are you talking about, Norm? Magic said incredulously. I’ve already been in your locker room for two years. Has anything we’ve said gotten back to Dr. Buss?”

For a few days following the contract, Magic had a difficult time leading to frustrations and eventually replacement of the coach. Looking back at all the drama surrounding the contract, it’s safe to say – It all worked out for the best!