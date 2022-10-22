Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Magic? Boston Celtics Release Injury Report on 3x All-Star

Oct 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum has been going under the radar, despite leading the Celtics to a 2-0 start. Despite racking up minutes, will he play vs Magic?

After dispatching the Miami Heat tonight, Jayson Tatum is not getting as much attention as he should. Putting up a very efficient stat line of 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks, he was everywhere.

The forward was at his best and with the brilliant movement of the Celtics, the Heat were simply no match for the Boston outfit. Tatum racked up 37 minutes tonight. And just two days ago, he recorded 39 minutes.

So the question remains, is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Orlando Magic?

Also read: “This Jayson Tatum Defense is Big Part of Why he’s my MVP Pick”: NBA Twitter Shouts Out ‘MVP’ as Celtics Star Blocks Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey

Jayson Tatum is in scintillating form as the Celtics head to Orlando!

Jayson Tatum will play tonight against the Magic. He is in form and reported no issues.

While Jayson is fresh off recovering from a shoulder injury that flared up during the NBA Finals, there seem to be no signs of trouble just yet. He spent the off-season rehabilitating his shoulder. And it looks as though that has paid off.

In tonight’s post-game conference, Jayson talked about how the Celtics are playing this season. Despite the off-court issues, they feel invigorated and energized. Playing with an element of joy as he puts it.

Jayson Tatum: “We feel it & hope you guys can see it… the joy we’ve been playing with” pic.twitter.com/JTIgeobWUN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 22, 2022

He has been absolutely stellar to start the season and it will be interesting to see how they fare against a Magic team that looks in form.

Also read: “Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are Just so Easy to Talk to”: Blake Griffin Calls Celtics Teammates ‘Normal’ Post 2-Years Stint with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Banchero vs Tatum, a matchup that promises to excite

Facing Tatum will be in-form rookie, Paolo Banchero. The 6’11” forward has made a stunning start to his NBA career. And to face off against an MVP-caliber player like JT will be a true test.

While not a lot is being talked about surrounding Tatum’s performances, Brian Scalabrine thinks that tonight’s game could be his floor.

Was Jayson Tatum’s 29-point performance tonight his ‘floor’?@scalabrine thinks it could be ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NSpx5ZRH0S — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 22, 2022

Also read: Draymond Green Places Jayson Tatum Among the Ranks of Michael Jordan and LeBron James in NBA GOAT Debate