Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight Against The Magic (Jan 27th)? Availability Report On Heat Star Following Suspension

Until last year, Jimmy Butler was the face of the Miami Heat franchise. In the past month, he has gone from that to being a headache for the organization to manage. The forward has been handed two suspensions this month. His two-game suspension recently ended, and now people are speculating whether he will lace up for the Heat tonight.

The Miami Heat will play their next game tonight at the Kaseya Center against the Orlando Magic. Coming fresh off a nine-point win against the Nets, the Heat would like to start a winning streak.

The addition of a committed Butler could help them get back-to-back wins. As per Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson, Butler is expected to play tonight against the Magic. But whether he will be willing to give his 100% or not, we will know in due time.

And now official. Jimmy back tomorrow. Up to Spo how many minutes he plays https://t.co/4H8D2S3Fq3 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 26, 2025

Butler’s actions in the last few weeks have been detrimental to the team.

Announcing his recent two-game suspension, the Heat said that Butler has shown a “continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct, and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee.” His previous suspension was announced on January 3rd after he said in a press conference that he had lost his “joy” of playing basketball.

When Butler was asked if he thinks he will get that joy back in Miami, he said, “Probably not.” The Heat said in their official statement,

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team.”

Amidst the ongoing drama with Butler, the team is running the risk of missing out on the playoffs. They’re currently in the eighth position with a 22-22 record and have lost five of the last 10 games. As for his trade scenario, Butler is being targeted by the Phoenix Suns who want to add another star to the roster alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

With the trade deadline approaching, this could be the last week Butler spends in Miami. If he is indeed leaving, he might as well play his last few games properly, keeping his feud with the front office aside.