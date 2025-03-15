Former NBA Champ Changes “Golden State Run Is Over” Stance After Seeing Warriors Rejuvenated Post Jimmy Butler Trade

Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) and guard Stephen Curry (30) share a laugh during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Many had assumed that the Golden State Warriors’ dynastic run had come to an end. The Dubs 2022 title win seemed like the last gasp of a dying lion, with the ensuing two seasons being a fall from grace. Several analysts predicted the team was set for a rebuild. This included Antoine Walker, who tweeted in 2024 that it would be the “right move” for the franchise.

The Warriors run since 2015 is an all-timer. They captured four NBA Championships in that time out of the six they competed in. The 2017 and 2018 Warriors were considered one of the best put together squads ever thanks to the combo of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant. But those days are long gone…or are they?

The addition of Jimmy Butler and some inspired play by Curry has the team on a six-game winning streak and getting hot right at the right time ahead of the postseason. The team’s revival even has former critics like Walker changing their stance. He appeared on the Run It Back program and explained why the Dubs are a threat now.

“The pieces are starting to come together,” Walker stated. He then praised the Warriors for players like Kuminga developing into confident role players.“One thing about Golden State is everybody knows their role. I think that plays a big part too in having success.”

A big point that Walker hit on was how much stronger defensively the Dubs are now that Butler is on the team. “Two premiere defenders in this league in Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, said Walker. “Guys that can really lock down guys in one-on-one situations. It allows you to play without a true center.”

Walker is also quite excited about how Butler’s offense helps take the load off of Curry, who has a little bit more freedom to play the game he is comfortable in. The proof is in the pudding. Curry not only dropped a 50 burger over the last month, but he surpassed 25,000 points and set an all-time record by sinking his 4000th three.

The simplest pairing between superstars in this era of the game has been a driving force paired alongside a floor spacer. This is exactly what the Curry-Butler tandem looks like and it’s no wonder that the Dubs have lost merely a single game in all the games Butler has suited up for.

At 38-28, the Warriors hold the #6 spot in the West. But does anyone really want to face them right now? Probably not.