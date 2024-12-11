Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight Against the Hawks in NBA Cup Quarterfinals?

Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) taunts the Toronto Raptors fans after making a three point basket to clinch a win near the end of the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will play the NBA Cup quarter-final against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden tonight. For this matchup, the Knicks would’ve hoped to have all their firepower ready to go. However, the official injury report has a different story to tell.

Three of their star players, including Karl-Anthony Towns, are featured on the list. So will KAT play tonight against the Hawks?

KAT has been featured on the injury report because of a right knee patellar tendinopathy that has been bothering him for the last few days. The Knicks star is listed as ‘Probable’ for the Hawks game, which is an upgrade from his ‘Questionable’ status before the Raptors game. KAT is likely to play the knockout contest tonight.

Josh Hart is also featured on the list as ‘Questionable’ because of a sprained left ankle. And Mitchell Robinson is ‘Out’ due to the surgery he underwent for his left ankle.

KAT was able to lace up for his team in the Raptors game as well. The 29-year-old made good use of his playtime and dropped 24 points with 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Knicks won that game 113-108.

KAT has been on a brilliant run with the Knicks, putting up big numbers in every game. He is averaging 25.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1 block per game in 22 appearances. His shooting has been impressive as well with 53.1% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point line.

Considering the importance of the upcoming game, the Knicks would certainly feature KAT at the Garden.