Stephen A. Smith Worries About Karl-Anthony Towns’ Personality, Puts Tom Thibodeau on Blast for Benching Knicks All-Star

The New York Knicks went from a Cinderella story to a nightmare in two game of the Eastern Conference Finals. After blowing a huge lead in Game 1, Game 2 showed New York seeming lost at times, not just on the court, but with head coach Tom Thibodeau’s decision-making.

Advertisement

One move Thibs pulled in Game 2 was sitting superstar Karl Anthony-Towns for nearly seven minutes in the 4th quarter. The move did NOT prove effective. Now, famed analyst and known Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith is irate about the 67-year-old’s move, and let him hear about it on today’s ESPN broadcast ahead of the Western Conference Finals.

“You cannot bench Karl Anthony-Towns for seven minutes in the 4th quarter. You just can’t do that,” shouted a passionate SAS. “When you’re a team devoid of depth, one you didn’t work to perfection to develop throughout the regular season, you don’t wait until the postseason to all of a sudden get exploratory.”

Smith has a point. The Knicks have gotten a lot out of their team considering how limited they are, but deciding to try something new when every game counts is a bonehead move, especially when it puts one of your top three scorers on the bench. “You can’t have Mitchell Robinson in there at the expense of an All-Star,” added SAS.

More importantly, is what the benching of KAT could mean for his confidence. He certainly seemed distraught when it was happening, and Smith thinks it could set up a very unhealthy mindset for the five-time All-Star in Game 3.

“I’m worried about him being upset because when he gets upset he’ll come out on the court and just shoot,” predicted the 100 million dollar man. “Just jack the ball up. I don’t know how effective that will be for the Knicks.”

Kendrick Perkins, who was also on the panel alongside SAS, hoped that the benching might make KAT aim to prove his coach wrong. New York is in desperate need of a spark for Game 3. No team in NBA history has ever come back from 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals after losing home-court advantage. Can the Knicks be the first?

They can only do this if all of their big names operate at the highest levels. Towns has by no means played poorly in this series, but it’s time for him to become the superstar New York thought he was when they acquired him in the offseason.

24 hours until Game 3 in Indiana. Let’s see what you got, big man.