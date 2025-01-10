Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Knicks Injury Report(Jan 10th)

Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is fouled by Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) as he drives to the basket against Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been one of the most dominant teams in the league this season with a 25-13 record, they’re currently in third place in the Eastern Conference. They are going to face the strongest team in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns’ appearance on the injury report is giving fans another reason to worry about the matchup.

KAT has been reeling with injuries this season so far. Despite that, he has been one of the best players in his franchise.

The 29-year-old is listed as ‘Questionable’ on the injury report for tonight’s game due to his right knee patellar tendinopathy. Miles McBride is also ‘Questionable’ for the next game because of a strained left hamstring.

Despite the ‘Questionable’ status, KAT is likely to step on the floor for the Knicks. They will need their center to have another great game as their opponents have just lost a game after a 10-game winning streak. The Knicks, on the other hand, were recently on a three-game losing streak which was broken with a win over the Raptors.

KAT dropped 27 points with 13 rebounds and two assists in his game-winning performance. When he joined the Knicks in October 2024, people had their doubts regarding whether he would be able to fit into the organization. KAT has been able to prove everyone wrong as he hit the ground running for the Knicks.

In 35 games so far, he is averaging 25.3 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 55.2% from the field and 45% from the three-point line. KAT has been on a dream run with the Knicks. He has scored 44 or more points in three different games for the franchise in his short stint.

More importantly, his presence has added more value to the organization which is contrary to what people thought. The Knicks are 12-5 at home so far and it’ll be interesting to see if the OKC can manage to come up with a strategy to put a dent on their home record.