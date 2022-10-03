Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Damian Lillard And Blazers? 2022 Preseason Availability Update On Clippers Star

Will fans get to see Clippers star Kawhi Leonard back on the hardwood against the Trailblazers after a 15 month absence!

Last season saw the Los Angeles Clippers make it to the Play-In tournament with the ninth seed. Unfortunately, they would fall short to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The heroics of Paul George and the Clippers supporting cast was not enough to take them through. However, things might have ended differently if it weren’t for a notable absentee.

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season after suffering an injury to his ACL. An injury that sadly saw him miss close to 15+ months of NBA action!

BREAKING: The Clippers reportedly believe Kawhi Leonard may have suffered an ACL injury. He’s now out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/QLudvyAeSR — theScore (@theScore) June 16, 2021

That being said, Kawhi is now looking fit as a fiddle. As such, many are wondering if he will feature in any of the Clippers’ preseason games.

Will Kawhi Leonard face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers in the upcoming preseason game?

The Los Angeles Clippers are all set to face the Portland Trailblazers later tonight. All eyes are on this game as fans hope to see the return of one Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard was sorely missed last season by the Clippers, as the franchise’s hopes of a championship run were left high and dry due to his injury.

Luckily, for Clippers fans all around the world, The Klaw is expected to make his return against Damian Lillard and the Blazers tonight. Kawhi was seen warming up early before a Clippers practice session!

Here’s some of Kawhi Leonard’s warm ups before today’s Clippers practice. He’s expected to make his return from a 15+ month absence from the NBA court tomorrow vs. the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/QtcBWWDZoy — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 2, 2022

It truly will be a pleasure to see the 6’7″ cyborg make his return to the court. Here’s hoping he has a heck of a 2022-2023 season.

