Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs the Rockets? Clippers Release Injury Report for 2x Champ 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 14/11/2022

Nov 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts on a play during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard has been out for quite some time but the Clippers are finding good form. Ahead of the Rockets game will Leonard play? And what is the exact timeline of his injury?

The Klaw is a force on the basketball court, there is no denying that he is one of the game’s best players when healthy. But he hasn’t stayed fit. Not for a while now. A series of injuries have ruled him out for almost two years. Even if Kawhi did play, it was only in patches.

And now, he has come across another setback. A knee injury has brought his season to an abrupt halt. And fans want to know if he is back and if will he feature.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers Release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, the Clippers star remains out. While he has recovered he is dealing with a right knee injury management.

He remains out and there is no clear timetable for his return. Coach Ty Lue has said that Leonard has not “ticked all the boxes” required for a return and will take some time.

Looks like Clippers fans will have to wait just a bit longer for his much-anticipated return.

