Shaquille O’Neal Knows Where His $400 Million Will Go After His Death, All Because of a Solemn Vow To His Grandma

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the big man, with a much, much bigger bank account. After all, as of the time of writing, the man is already worth $400 million. And while NBA money did have a part to play in it, it’s how he used his money after the end of his career that has made him the fortune he has today.

Now, $400 million is a lot of money for one man. At the end of the day, it is generational wealth. And frankly, even if he tried, we don’t think Shaquille O’Neal would be able to spend it all in one lifetime. Neither is he the type to do so.

But then, where would all the money go, once he does eventually pass?

Well, he once revealed his answer to it, which is exactly what we’re bringing to you today.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: $420 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Stepped In After George Mikan’s Family Couldn’t Afford His Funeral

Shaquille O’Neal once hinted at all his money going toward his family after his death because of one specific reason

Thinking about one’s death is never easy. And the only thing that makes it more complicated than it is already, is one’s will for how their assets will be distributed.

However, it appears Shaquille O’Neal already has a pretty good idea on what he has to do. And it’s all because of his grandma.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the clip, Shaquille O’Neal explains how his grandmother prophesized that he will change the family’s fate, and make their lives easier on them. And now, while he certainly has done so to a certain extent already, due to wanting to fulfill his grandma’s words, he hints at all the money going to his family, in the event of his passing.

That is beautiful on far too many levels.

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the giving person in general too

It isn’t just his own family Shaquille O’Neal gives his blessings up for.

No, over the years, it has become quite evident that he loves using his money to help people. And that has shown itself in countless situations in the past few years.

Just one example is when he bought two random kids Apple Macbooks while he just happened to be in an Apple Store.

Never change Shaquille O’Neal.

Never change.

Also Read: “Victor Wembanyama? Get Ready My Friend!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Wemby Is The Best Combination of Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert