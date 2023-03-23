Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Clippers Release Injury Report for 2x NBA Champion

Mar 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (right) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard has been in the news for receiving his 4th technical, in his entire career. A master disciplinarian, he was still not at fault for the technical and he will be looking to make amends when they take on the Thunder once again. The Clippers will want to get back to winning ways but will he play?

They are facing an Oklahoma City Thunder team who are in red form. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just became the only Thunder player other than Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to put up 30 points in a game for 40 games in the season!

The Clippers will desperately need Kawhi Leonard to be in his best form. He will be key as Paul George suffered a brutal injury, but will he play?

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Oklahoma City Thunder? Los Angeles Clippers release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury reports, it looks as though Kawhi Leonard is unlisted. It is expected that he will play as the Clippers tend to Paul George’s absence.

Paul George (knee) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are both OUT tomorrow vs. the Thunder. Kawhi Leonard is unlisted and expected to play for the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 23, 2023

Norman Powell is the other Clipper who is listed as out. Russell Westbrook, Terrance Mann, and the like will have to step up.

Kawhi Leonard’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Clippers are the 5th seeded team in the Western Conference currently. They are barely holding on as the Warriors notched up a crucial victory last night to move into .5 games behind.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the new 8th seed and will be looking to close down the gap to the Clippers. They are only 1.5 games behind. And a single loss and a win can be big swings. The sweepstakes could not be higher.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging stunning numbers despite missing a lot of games. Splits of 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game tell that he is still getting better. As the playoffs approach, we expect him to get into the groove and lead the Clipps into a deep run.