Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Shams Charania’s Update on the Suns’ 13x All-Star’s Possible Return

Mar 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the bench prior to the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns loyal have been waiting to see Kevin Durant put on a show in the Footprint Center since he rolled his ankle while appearing in front of the home crowd for the first time in a pre-game workout

That was the first week of March. We are now approaching the last week with Chris Paul and Co. having a 38-33 record and 11 games remaining before the Playoffs and The Slim Reaper has not returned.

With Deandre Ayton out, will the 13x All-Star play against the Lakers tonight? Let’s find out.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs the Los Angeles Lakers?

It will have to wait a little longer for the Suns to get their most sensational name, since Charles Barkley, back in action. Kevin Durant will not play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he might not return until the end of the March or the beginning of April.

“Kevin Durant is doing more & more on the court… [The Suns] are hopeful that he’s gonna be back in the lineup before the end of March, potentially early April”@ShamsCharania with the latest on Kevin Durant’s injury #RunItBack #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/YEUaTO8lSl — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) March 20, 2023

Durant has played just 3 games for his new franchise and might be up with under 10 games if it returns in April. Having said that, what would, the Suns have to offer once he is back?

Suns in the Playoffs

Recently, the Phoenix team got back Landry Shamet back in action, which was a piece of good news about the team’s fitness. But they had lost Ayton to a hip injury which might keep him out for a game or two more. Losing these games might mean swapping positions with either the Clippers, who are just one game down, or the Warriors, who are two games away on W/L differential.

From there on, there is no guarantee that they will finish inside Top-6 because the games have been too unpredictable of late. However, once KD is back, it wouldn’t matter where they finish or whom they match up against in the Play-in or the first round.

Not even how many matches has he played with his new teammates! These guys have played against each other for a long time and understand each other’s game too well to face difficulty in creating chemistry.

This team is going to make a lot of mess if their main players stay healthy.