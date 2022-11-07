Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Mavericks? Nets Release Injury Report Before the Clash Against Luka Doncic and Co

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) takes warmups prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As the Brooklyn Nets kept getting worse, there was one man in the team who didn’t. Kevin Durant keeps getting better consistently like a fine wine.

He might have only led his team to just three victories out of ten games they have played thus far, but the man did not give his all in all of those outings.

Playing in his 16th year in the league, the 6’10 forward is arguably playing the best basketball of his life. The 4x scoring champ has never been this good defensively.

Having played his entire career as a small forward, Durant has never averaged 2 blocks per game, but in the last 10 games, he has 20. That too mostly on the post, guarding centers, or power forwards.

Also read: Former UFC Title Contender Defends Kyrie Irving and Kanye West on Antisemitism Controversy

That shows how much he wants it despite all the off-the-court antics of his teammate and friend. Without Kyrie Irving, the Slim Reaper has got his team two straight victories, will he play against the Dallas Mavericks tonight to the Nets on the winning track?

Kevin Durant will play against Luka Doncic and Co.

Having Ben Simmons (injury) and Irving (suspension) already out or questionable, the Nets will be relieved at least for the Sunday night encounter against the Mavericks, that their cerebral assassin will be on the court.

— Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) November 6, 2022

Now, whether his brilliance would prove enough for Luka Magic is another question. But the way Brooklyn won their last two games against the teams that seldom play a typical big man for the most part of the game, they will have that same advantage over the Mavericks.

Winning this game would help the 2x Finals MVP and his 3-7 team to build upon their lost confidence, and losing it will again send them back to the ditch they were just able to peak out of recently.

Also read: LeBron James Reiterates Hatred Towards Tim Donaghy by Complaining about NBA Referees