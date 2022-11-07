Former UFC Title Contender Defends Kyrie Irving and Kanye West on Antisemitism Controversy

Jake Shields, the former UFC fighter, has come out on Twitter in support of NBA star Kyrie Irving for his Black Jews post. Irving quoted a major controversy last month when he posted about a movie called Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The book itself is based on a 2014 book by Ronald Dalton with the same title.

Irving’s post stirred up a massive backlash from antisemitic groups as well as the Brooklyn Nets team owner, Joe Tsai. Irving is known for discussing conspiracy theories outside of playing basketball.

Now, Jake Shields has come out with a post in defense of Irving’s actions. “Kylie Irving posted about a movie claiming blacks are the real Jews. He apologized then donated 500k to a Jewish organization and was still suspended for five games. Kanye and Kyrie made it clear that one group is behind the criticism. Claim Jesus was black but not the Jews.”

Who is Jake Shields?

Jake Shields is a former UFC fighter and fought most notably against UFC legend Georges St. Pierre. He is also known for studying under Cesar Gracie along with Nick and Nate Diaz along with Gilbert Melendez.

Shields is known for being an outspoken critic of pop culture incidents. He recently spoke on the murder of rapper Takeoff who died in LA a few days ago.

Shields made comments on rap and hip-hop being aligned with gun violence and murder and so, Takeoff’s death was not unexpected.

While the comment is controversial it is not unexpected as Shields has often been known for making similar comments in the media. As far as the Kyrie Irving controversy goes, Shields is not directly related to the incident. He has chosen to speak out on the issue.