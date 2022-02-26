Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks? Brooklyn Nets release a knee injury update for their 4-time scoring champion and 2-time Finals MVP

Kevin Durant is expected to return faster for the Brooklyn Nets than Ben Simmons, as updated by their head coach Steve Nash.

The Slim Reaper started the season off from where he left his official basketball pace with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Through the first 2 months of the year, he consistently ranked among the top 3 on the MVP ladder.

The eye test backed up what the experts said about his game – it looked more refined than ever before. KD would walk to his spots with greater ease at the start of 2021-22 than about any time we’ve seen in his career.

The result was that he shot up the voting charts for the Eastern Conference All-Star Game captaincy again. However, as fate would have it, KD suffered yet another injury in what has been a career afflicted by a lot of them.

Durant’s MCL sprain, which took place in mid-January, left the Nets teetering in the playoff race. Having led the Eastern Conference standings for much of the season, they went into free fall mode. They’re currently 8th in the table, squarely in the play-in spots at the moment.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs the Milwaukee Bucks?

Kevin Durant was initially ruled out for a period expected to be in excess of a month. It’s now been 40 days since Durant’s injury was diagnosed to be an MCL sprain, and he’s pretty close to returning.

But as fate would have it, he isn’t available for their penultimate showdown against their Central Division rivals. Steve Nash stated that while KD is closer to a return than Ben Simmons, that date is not today.

Just landed in Milwaukee to see Goran Dragić is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are out. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first game here since he sprained his ankle in Game 3 of the conference semifinals last season. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 25, 2022

The Easy Money Sniper is thirsting for NBA action, but he’ll be putting his long-term health at first priority.