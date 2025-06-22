Shannon Sharpe Predicts Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs Despite Preferring Rockets Fit

The Kevin Durant trade rumors are still swirling, and nearly every analyst has weighed in. One team that keeps coming up is the San Antonio Spurs, and now, Shannon Sharpe has added his voice to the conversation, predicting that KD will end up in San Antonio.

On a recent episode of Nightcap, Sharpe said that the Spurs have what it takes to pull off a KD trade. According to him, the franchise is in a position to make a serious push, thanks to their draft assets and young core.

He even speculated that Dylan Harper, the projected No. 2 overall pick, could be part of the deal. In Sharpe’s prediction, Harper gets traded to the Phoenix Suns, while Durant heads to San Antonio. Still, that doesn’t mean Sharpe thinks it’s the best fit.

He said he prefers to see Durant land with the Houston Rockets. From his perspective, the Rockets have a strong foundation, including Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, and could use KD’s scoring to close out games. Late-game shot creation is something Houston lacks, and Durant would fill that void perfectly.

Sharpe also made it clear that Houston wouldn’t part with both Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green in a potential deal. One might be available, but both? That’s off limits. “I’d be willing to give you one. I give you Jabari Smith Jr. or I give you Jalen Green, but you can’t have both of them…One of them and a first-round pick,” Sharpe said. That makes the Rockets’ path to a deal a bit more complicated, even if the fit makes sense.

As for the Spurs, Sharpe feels they’re more motivated to land Durant. He pointed out that San Antonio has the draft picks, the cap space, and already enough young talent to justify sending Harper to Phoenix. Harper likely wouldn’t make a massive impact in year one anyway, and the Spurs are trying to win now.

According to Sharpe, KD could be the piece that pushes San Antonio into title contention, especially alongside Victor Wembanyama. Whether or not the Suns would accept that package remains to be seen, but from Sharpe’s point of view, the Spurs need KD more than any other team in the mix.