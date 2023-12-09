Is Kyrie Irving Hurt? Mavericks Guard’s ‘Wheelchair’ News Debunked By Jason Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks look like a more cohesive unit this season than they did last year after making the Kyrie Irving trade at the deadline and rightfully so. They spent an entire offseason and training camp together so the chemistry between the team, while it isn’t perfect, seems to be improving. Unfortunately for them, the second most important cog in their offense was just injured during their game against the Portland Trailblazers and had to leave the game.

In the middle of the game, Dwight Powell, Kyrie’s own teammate, would tumble onto his legs while Kyrie would go up for a layup. Irving’s shins/ankle took a massive hit as the 240lb big man landed on top of him. Despite this, Irving would go on to take to the free throw line and drain two shots before exiting the game.

Upon exiting the game, the Blazers broadcast would confirm that he exited the arena in a wheelchair. The silver lining, if any, would be the fact that the Mavs won the game after Luka Doncic dropped 32 points and Dante Exum had himself a night, going for 23 points.

Is Kyrie Irving hurt?

There isn’t sufficient data on the extent of his injury but the initial reaction and by the looks of it, yes, Kyrie Irving is hurt. One thing Mavs fans can be jovial about is the fact that Jason Kidd, the head coach of the Mavericks, has confirmed that Irving is still in the arena.

This would mean that the Blazers broadcast’s news on him leaving the arena in a wheelchair is incorrect. It has also been reported that the Mavericks team will be staying in Portland overnight and will not be traveling. This bodes well for Irving as he can have more rest for his right leg.