“Told Me I Was Fat And Lazy And I Cried”: Charles Barkley Compares Luka Doncic’s Poor Conditioning To Being Called Out By Moses Malone

The semantics of why Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks wanted out of the Luka Doncic business continue to puzzle the NBA community. His poor conditioning and him pushing 270lbs was reported to be a major factor but it does not constitute trading your franchise player months after an NBA Finals run.

Charles Barkley, on NBATV’s GameTime, spoke on the aforementioned reports. He knows more than just a ‘thing or two’ about being lambasted for being out of shape at a national level. He recalled his infamous story regarding Moses calling him out for being ‘fat’ on the 76ers.

“I wasn’t getting to play my first year in the NBA and Moses Malone pulled me aside. He told me I was fat and lazy and I cried, Greg. I ain’t even gonna lie. I cried but I was fat and lazy and Moses took me under his wing and I lost 50 lbs and became a Hall-of-Fame basketball player.”

Chuck goes on to reveal there was no one in Doncic’s camp to get after him for being out of shape. “Nobody was capable of telling Luka that he needs to get in better shape.”

It’s understandable as to why the Mavs had concerns about Luka. After all, pushing 270lbs at his height while having a higher body fat percentage doesn’t scream ‘longevity’. However, the way Nico and the front office managed this is incredibly poor.

Not once sharing with Doncic the severity of the situation if he doesn’t try to get into shape feels quite unprofessional. The notion ‘it’s a business’ has been tossed around but to do this to a player that meant everything to the organization and its fanbase seems quite cutthroat to say the least.

Harrison also stated he wanted to get ahead of Luka potentially testing out free agency. He has a player option in the summer of 2026 and if he were to decline and field offers from other teams, they would lose out on Doncic for nothing.

An easy solution to this would be to simply pay him the $345 million supermax that he is worth. Granted, it is 35% of the cap space and that drives a wrench into roster flexibility. However, Luka is considered to be one of perhaps 5 players in the league who can be the unequivocal first option on a championship roster.

In the midst of questions regarding his conditioning and health, Doncic’s father reassured fans of his son’s impending arrival to NBA hardwood from the calf strain he suffered on Christmas Day. “Luka’s injury is basically gone. He’s already training. Everything is going as planned.”