Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Miami Heat tonight? 2022 NBA Preseason Availabality Update on Nets star Proves Worrying

Kyrie Irving looked good in the Nets last preseason game, but may be questionable for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat.

The NBA preseason is in full swing, and the excitement is palpable. Fans, analysts and executives alike are looking forward to the 2022-2023 season.

One team that everyone has their eyes on is the Brooklyn Nets. A team with an interesting ‘Big 3’, featuring Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving.

Irving in particular has grabbed much of the headlines, given the questions surrounding his future and the sporadic appearances he has made on the court. Fans will be hoping to see him get some touches this preseason, but that is unlikely to happen in the upcoming game against the Miami Heat.

Kyrie Irving is unlikely to feature against the Heat after announcing arival of new baby

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Miami Heat tonight in just their second preseason game. However, star guard Kyrie Irving is unlikely to feature in the game.

The reason being that Kyrie recently announced the addition of a new member to his family. The news came from head coach Steve Nash who also admitted he was unsure whether Irving would play.

Irving welcomes the new baby with lifestyle vlogger and YouTube influencer, Marlene Wilkerson. This is their second child together, having welcomed a baby boy back in 2021.

The seven-time All Star would surely like to take some time off to spend with his family. The Nets may have to do without him tonight.

Kyrie Irving showed off his skills against the 76ers in the Nets first preseason game

Kyrie may not be available for the Nets against the Heat, but he did feature in the team’s first preseason game against the 76ers. With nine points, four assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block to his name, he gave fans a glimpse of what is to come this season.

Safe to say that Nets fans around the world will be hoping to see more from Kyrie once the season kicks off. Hopefully he can take them on a run to the Finals.

