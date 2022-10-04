“Ben Simmons is Gonna Love Playing With Us”: Kyrie Irving Sends Out a Stern Warning 

Former champion Kyrie Irving reveals making the game easy for Nets teammate Ben Simmons, addressing his debut preseason game.

It was D-Day for Ben Simmons, returning to the hardwood for the first time in over 470-days. With all the eyes on him, the 26-year-old did manage to make an impact, dishing out some impressive assists and throwing down buckets, despite playing a mere 19-minutes.

Ben Simmons’ debut with the Nets 6 Points

5 Assists

4 Rebounds

3/6 Shooting

0/2 Free Throws

In 19 Minutespic.twitter.com/8zm2yU33TN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 4, 2022

Ironically, Simmons made his debut against his former team Sixers post his ugly fallout. Sadly, free throws continue to be an Achilles Heel for the 6ft 11′ guard, who was 0-2 from the foul line in his Nets debut, and fans at the Barclays Center erupting with boo chants.

Ben Simmons getting boo’d in his home arena after missing 2 free throws. Looks like he hasn’t skipped a beat pic.twitter.com/5zdMcFVeqf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2022

Fortunately for Simmons, he has the support of his superstar teammates, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who aim to make things simpler for the former ROTY.

Post the Nets’ loss to the Sixers, Irving would address the media, touching upon how he felt about integrating Simmons into the system.

Kyrie Irving addresses Ben Simmons’ Nets debut.

Having been surrounded by controversies for most of his career, Irving understands Simmons’ situation, aiming to make things simpler for the former Sixers guard. When asked about Big Ben’s comeback against the Sixers, Uncle Drew had the following to say.

“Well, anytime when somebody comes back, it’s gonna take time. Obviously, we talked about it last media session. I was telling him at halftime, ‘when you’re playing with some high-level players, despite what you heard, we’re going to make the game easy for you.’ He’s gonna love playing with us, he’s gonna love getting up and down the floor with us. You know, this was Day One, highly anticipated, glad it went his way tonight, on some easy baskets, and he made some great plays.”

Kyrie Irving discusses Ben Simmons’ return to the court and integrating him into the Brooklyn offense: “I was telling him at halftime, ‘when you’re playing with some high-level players, despite what you heard, we’re going to make the game easy for you” pic.twitter.com/JT3Ihi3nLV — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 4, 2022

Kyrie Irving lifts the shooting pressure off Ben Simmons.

Simmons, who will be playing the point guard position, shall have the services of Irving by his side, who could mask the former Sixers guard’s shooting struggles. If this wasn’t enough, the presence of Durant ensures Big Ben plays to his strength.

Both Irving and KD are in no hurry, giving Simmons all the time he wants to make himself fit on the roster.

Kyrie Irving talks about the Nets integrating Ben Simmons and developing chemistry: “Just wait for him to look like he’s in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon” pic.twitter.com/agIMfxJuug — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 29, 2022

Both Kai and KD could hide Big Ben’s shooting deficiency from the court, given them being 88.2% and 88.4% from the free throw line respectively. Thus having such skilled players ensures Simmons focuses on his strengths.

