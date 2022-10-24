Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Nets Release Star Point Guard’s Availability Update

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The personal choices of Kyrie Irving came to haunt the Brooklyn Nets last season, will he be able to turn things around this season?

Kyrie Irving is a magician with a basketball. The way he moves around defenders is pure genius. Add his finishing abilities and his jelly shots to the mix and Kyrie is easily one of the best ball handlers in the history of basketball.

But despite his abilities, the star point guard has struggled the last few seasons. His downfall began in Boston where he struggled with the mental pressures of being a star. Fans and media were too harsh on the 2016 NBA champion.

Once he left Boston and moved to Brooklyn, things were looking better. That is until the covid vaccine mandate kept Irving from even appearing on a court for 53 regular season games.

Things have changed now, Kyrie is under no such mandate blacklisting him from playing. Fans can definitely expect him to make an appearance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Also read: “Jusuf Nurkic Puts His Head Down, Rubs His Eye as Anthony Davis Shoots a 3”: NBA Twitter Notices Blazers’ Big Man Disrespecting Lakers Star

Kyrie Irving will face the might of Ja Morant

The Nets are tied at 1 win and 1 loss currently. With their next game against Memphis, they have an opportunity to add another victory to their record. With the Nets only missing Seth Curry and TJ Warren in the next game, rotations shouldn’t be affected too much.

Kyrie Irving will play a key role in the next game. He was exceptional in the previous game and Brooklyn fans will hope for a repeat performance.

In their win against the Toronto Raptors, Irving scored an impressive 30 points on 45.8% shooting. And though he wasn’t as efficient from the three, he still made 5 shots from beyond the arc.

In the upcoming game, Kyrie will face Ja Morant as his natural matchup. The two point guards have had multiple face-offs in the past. With Morant now one of the most lethal scorers, Kyrie will have to stay on top of his game to upset Memphis.

Brooklyn Nets have a tough schedule ahead

Brooklyn Nets need to ensure they stay put in the next few matchups. They face Memphis, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks next. These are some of the most lethal squads in the league currently.

Steve Nash will need to ensure his squad can find their groove early on rather than later. Ben Simmons is another key Nets need to figure out ASAP. He definitely has a defensive and playmaking advantage but needs to cement his role in the offensive lineup.

Also read: “Get Exposed a Little Bit to Understand What It Means to Win”: Stephen Curry Describes Lesson for the Younger Guys From the Kings Game