“Get Exposed a Little Bit to Understand What It Means to Win”: Stephen Curry Describes Lesson for the Younger Guys From the Kings Game

Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks to the press about the younger guys on the roster and teaching them what it takes to win

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Sacramento Kings tonight. Whenever these two teams face each other, it’s always a tough contest. Tonight was no different. The Warriors built a lead as large as 26 points in the first half, riding on Stephen Curry’s 28 first-half points.

Warriors score 89 points in the first half against the Kings. That’s the second-most points in any half for Golden State under Steve Kerr. Stephen Curry with 28 on 9-of-13 shooting (6-of-8 from three) in 15 minutes. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 24, 2022

The Kings deserve a big applause for going from 89-71 at the half to a 130-125 finish. They held the Dubs to just 41 points in the entire second half on just 34.1% shooting.

After the game, Stephen Curry talked about the same as he discussed the younger players on the squad.

“We were the same in 2012”: Stephen Curry

After building a comfortable lead in the first half, it looked like the Dubs would cruise to an easy win. However, in the NBA, things are never that simple. The youngsters on the roster learned the same lesson tonight.

In the 4th quarter, the Kings came storming back and outscored the Dubs 31-17. The Warriors’ young players looked out of sorts, and almost as if they didn’t expect the same from the Kings.

Stephen Curry addressed the same after the game.

“Get exposed a little bit to understand what it means to win.” Steph details the lesson learned tonight for the young players on the Dubs pic.twitter.com/dlmE8VmYzi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2022

Curry talked about how the younger players need to feel the same feeling on the court for them to develop, just as the core trio did all the way in 2012-13. He believes the guys would learn from experiences like these and get better.

What are the expectations from the 2nd Unit this season?

Over the course of the summer, the Warriors parted ways with a lot of senior players and fixtures on the bench. Damion Lee, Juan Tuscano Anderson, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr, and Nemanja Bjelica. While these players were important in winning the title, the Dubs knew if they had to focus on the younger players’ development, they needed to give them a shot.

The Dubs did sign JayMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo. Those two, along with Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, James Wiseman, and their rookies, have a ton of talent amongst them.

The only way for them to develop would be to give them actual game-time experience. This season is all about their development and growth, as the core trio is healthy and can be relied upon to get the wins. The passing of the torch has begun, and over the course of the next few years, the Dubs hope their younger stars might be ready to take on the mantle.