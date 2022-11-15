Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs the Kings? Nets Release Injury Report for 2016 NBA Champion  

Nov 1, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reaches for a loose ball against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has been silent for a while now and in the ever-evolving NBA landscape, we are left to wonder if he will make a return to the NBA. Ahead of the Nets’ road trip, will Kyrie Irving play?

The Nets fell to the Lakers and snapped their winning streak. While Kevin Durant was at his best, it looked as though the team needed him desperately. Irving’s lack of participation is starting to show. In a long and grueling season, how often can you rely on one player?

So ahead of the road trip to Sacramento, fans are wondering if Irving will play and if the Nets have revoked his suspension.

Also read: “You’re 6ft 9,” and you Can’t Dunk”: When Shaquille O’Neal Gave ‘a Guy’ the Beatdown of his Life for Mocking Him

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Nets Release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Irving is still out due to suspension. It would seem the Nets are steadfast on their deal and do not want the player back before he has served his time.

Status Report for tomorrow’s Nets game at SAC:

PROBABLE: Claxton (left eye contusion) and Curry (left ankle – injury management)

QUESTIONABLE: Simmons (left knee soreness) and Watanabe (lower back contusion)

OUT: Irving (team suspension), Warren (left foot), Williams (G League) — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) November 15, 2022

Nick Claxton and Seth Curry also remain probable, while Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe are listed as questionable. The Nets’ injury concerns are growing and fans might want Irving back before things become dire. Barring any last-minute changes, the Nets’ report will stay the same.

Also read: Charles Barkley Once Made a Generous $25,000 Tip Due to his Gambling Habit