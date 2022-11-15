Charles Barkley Once Made a Generous $25,000 Tip Due to his Gambling Habit

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player and current TNT television personality Charles Barkley prior to game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan’s influence might have rubbed off quite hard on Charles Barkley. The Suns’ legend is a known gambler and once, he won close to a million dollars! So what did he do? Naturally, he tipped the dealer $25,000! Talk about a big heart.

Barkley has always been notorious for being a good tipper and when he appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show, he was asked what he thinks about being called a generous tipper. And his response is worth the question.

It was always known that Barkley often leaves tips worth 20% of the bill, whenever and wherever he goes. Of course, he earns enough to be generous. $45 million in career earnings through the NBA and a huge deal with TNT means his net worth is close to 9 figures!

So, when he talked about how he practices tipping and the biggest tip he has ever given, the audience responded with rapturous applause.

Also read: “Shaq is Overrated? I’ll Punch You in the Face”: 325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal Reveals ‘Superpower’ in Upcoming HBO Documentary

Charles Barkley, the gambler finally wins money!

Before we talk about how much Barkley gave away, let’s talk about the events that preceded the tipping. Barkley has a simple mantra, “The more successful you are, the more you should tip. I truly believe that.”

So when he won a whopping $700,000 on a hand of blackjack, he was sure to give back to the dealer. And despite the substantial size of the tip, Charles still feels that he could have done more.

And of course, this happened at a casino. Looks like Charles’ gambling habits die hard. Charles also said that he could have given more and honestly, our hearts couldn’t be more full. So, how much exactly did Barkley tip?

Also read: Allen Iverson, Who Blew Through $200 Million in Career Earnings, Once Spent $4000 to Become a ‘Philadelphia hero’

Charles generously tipped $25,000!

Charles gave away a whopping $25,000! Of course, he had also won a very cool 6 figure sum so naturally, a millionaire would tip this much.

NBA legend Charles Barkley once left a $25,000 tip — here’s why he always tips a minimum of 20%: “The reason I tip so much is, people who normally work in those fields, they survive on tips.”: @CNBC 👏🏽 #CharlesBarkley https://t.co/TkZPPgQQOc — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) February 27, 2020



But it is still short of Charles’ 20% rule, which meant that he should have forked out $140,000. And while in most circumstances he would have, there is a chance that he didn’t because he was intoxicated. Knowing Sir Charles, anything is possible.

The lesson here is to tip generously and Barkley’s example is a great one. And he has always been candid about his tipping habit saying, “Me giving them some extra money is going to have zero (e)affect on my life, but it might have a huge (e)affect upon their life.”.

Also read: “Laughing At Jayson Tatum’s Technical Foul”: Kevin Durant Remains Appalled At The ‘Worst Tech In The NBA’