Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Mavericks Issue Injury Report Ahead of Clash Against Top-Seeded Wolves

Despite the Dallas Mavericks’ hot streak of 4 wins, Kyrie Irving’s injury is still a concern for the team. Going up against the #1 seed of the Western Conference, Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyrie Irving will be a critical piece to help the Mavericks win. However, considering the injury that he sustained a week ago, fans are wondering whether the shifty guard will suit up tonight or not.

The Mavericks have released their injury report ahead of the matchup against the Wolves. Unfortunately, there are several players whose names have been added on the list. While Seth Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. are listed as ‘questionable’, Tim Hardaway Jr. is a ‘probable’. On the other hand, joining Josh Green and Maxi Kleber, Kyrie Irving will not be playing.

During the Mavericks’ 8th December clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, Irving sustained a horrific injury. Going down after being fouled, Dwight Powell took a hard fall and landed right on Kai’s legs. Immediately, the 2016 NBA Champion had to be carried off the court.

Luka Doncic is keeping the team afloat in the absence of Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving hasn’t suited up since suffering the right heel contusion against the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite missing out on the following two contests, the Dallas Mavericks won both. Luka Doncic played a crucial role in the team’s success.

The Slovenian prodigy lodged 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in the 120-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The very next night, Doncic followed his impressive outing with a huge 33-point, 17-assist double-double.

With Irving sidelined, Dante Exum has taken this opportunity to prove his worth. Stepping up big time, the Aussie guard has averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, in the last 4 games, playing the perfect supporting cast role for Luka.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in the NBA. Sitting right at the top of the Western Conference, the Wolves have a league-best 17-5 record. Even though Anthony Edwards might not play, without Kyrie, the Mavericks will be prepared for a gruelling contest.