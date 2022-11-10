Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Heat?: Hornets Star’s Injury Report Proves Somewhat Promising

The Charlotte Hornets couldn’t be thirstier for LaMelo Ball than they are at the moment. The franchise currently has a record of 3-9, the worst in the Eastern Conference. As you can imagine, things are desperate in Queen City right now.

With things looking as desperate as they have in a long, long time, the Hornets need their savior. And they need him yesterday.

So, with this whole scenario swirling around Michael Jordan and his franchise, a single question remains…

Will LaMelo Ball finally be able to grace us with his season debut, during Hornets vs Heat? Or will fans be left wanting more yet again?

LaMelo Ball’s status is nothing to rave about… again

It’s true, Hornets fans. As per ESPN, the man has yet again been ruled out for this game, by the franchise.

LaMelo yet to make his season debut. Ball out against the Trailblazers along with Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin. pic.twitter.com/HqewvMFRoL — Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) November 9, 2022

The good news is that grade 2 high ankle sprains typically take 3-6 weeks to heal. So, if everything is going according to plan, he should hopefully be back soon. And the fact that he is starting to bounce on his feet a bit more during jump shots is a pretty massive sign of it.

However, when it comes to the immediate future of the Charlotte Hornets, they’ll have to do it yet again without their franchise star.

And as if things weren’t looking bleak enough, there will be no sign of Gordon Hayward (shoulder) either.

So, simply put, the Hornets are going to need a miracle to win against the Heat in Miami tonight.

And given the fact that they are on a 6-game losing streak, we don’t think any such luck will be forthcoming.

