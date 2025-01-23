Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Celtics (Jan 23rd)? Lakers Release Injury Report

During his previous appearance against the Washington Wizards, LeBron James made history by becoming the second player ever to record a triple-double aged 40 or older. However, ahead of the Lakers’ next matchup, the King is listed as probable on the team injury report.

While his nine triple-doubles this season give him the upper hand against Father Time, James has also become a mainstay on the Lakers’ injury report. Despite wanting to play the full 82 games, Bron has been sidelined on more than one occasion as the team looks to sustain his health through the postseason.

His designation on the latest injury report suggests that he could miss tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics due to a left foot injury. However, with his probable designation, James will likely suit up against the defending champions.

JJ Redick might be keeping his name in the report to make game-time decisions easier. After all, the King has suffered from various lower body ailments throughout the season, which have forced him to miss three games already.

There’s no timeline or clarity on his left foot at the moment as the Lakers have listed his designation reason as injury management. Notably, James was assigned the same status before Tuesday’s matchup against the Wizards and not only did he suit up for that game, he led the team in minutes with 36.

LeBron’s 21 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds paired well with Anthony Davis’ dominant performance on the inside at Crypto.com Arena. The Brow led the Lakers in scoring, pouring in 29 points while grabbing 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks.

AD too was questionable ahead of the Washington game and he remains on the injury report alongside James. Due to right calf soreness, Davis is also probable for tonight’s matchup against Boston.

They’ll certainly need the contributions of their franchise superstars if they want to defeat the reigning NBA champions. James’ career average of 28.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 59 games against the Celtics also helps massively.

The Lakers are desperate for a win in a loaded West, which would usher them closer to a playoff spot.

Without his and Davis’ presence in the lineup, much of the offensive load will fall on Austin Reaves, who has cooled off this month after several scorching hot scoring performances in December.

Redick and the Lakers will release their starting lineup against the Celtics in the next few hours and confirm the availability of James and Davis.