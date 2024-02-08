Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Nuggets? Feb 8th Injury Report on the Lakers Superstar Ahead of Western Conference Clash

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers scored a comfortable 124-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets to extend their winning streak to three games. They last won three games on the trot in the first week of December, highlighting how inconsistent they’ve been over the past two months. LeBron James was in his element against the Hornets and finished the game with 26 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. The four-time MVP has been on a tear of late. He has scored 20 or more points in ten straight games, and the Lakers are 7-3 in that span.

Advertisement

However, LeBron James has still not recovered fully from his “Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy”, which has been bothering him for the past few months or so. The LA team is gearing up to host the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, at home on Thursday. But James’ participation is not a certainty.

Advertisement

The veteran forward has been listed as “questionable” on the team’s injury report for the game. James has missed six games this season due to the ankle injury. However, he will probably suit up and play against the Nuggets on Thursday. It’s a massive night for the franchise at Crypto.com Arena, and the veteran guard will not sit out unless the pain becomes unbearable.

Anthony Davis is also listed as “questionable” on the injury report. LA fans would hope that the Bron-Davis duo can take care of business at home to climb up the Western Conference table from the ninth place.

LeBron James and the Lakers gear up for Kobe Bryant statue unveiling

While the rest of the league is gearing up for the trade deadline on Thursday, the Lakers are preparing for an emotional night. The franchise will install Kobe Bryant‘s statue outside Crypto.com Arena and celebrate the icon and his legacy. The Lakers chose February 8th, 2024, as the date for the unveiling because it represents the Mamba and his late daughter Gianna’s jersey numbers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1755607422650237350?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bryant will become the sixth Lakers player after Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Jerry West to be immortalized with a statue. The team will also wear the iconic Black Mamba uniforms which he designed. The Lakers announced the return of the jersey with a press release on Monday at 8:24 PM, another nod to Bryant’s jersey numbers.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nicekicks/status/1754906047779688711?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Lakers last donned the jersey during the 2020 playoffs. They went 4-1 in the uniform en route to winning the title. They also wore it once in the Western Conference Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. In typical Mamba fashion, the game finished on a game-winning, buzzer-beating shot from Anthony Davis.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdoreB_24/status/1308152154679459843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After hitting the game-winner, Davis sprinted towards his teammates and yelled, “Kobe,” paying homage to the Lakers great. The team will undoubtedly be extra motivated to beat the Nuggets on Thursday.