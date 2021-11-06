“By the end of my career, I’ll have the second most 3-pointers in Bucks’ franchise history: Giannis Antentokounmpo cannot hide his excitement about having a better 3-point% than Khris Middleton this season

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot contain his excitement on learning that he has a higher 3-point% than teammate Khris Middleton so far in the 2021-22 season.

The defending champion are off to a rocky start this season, losing their consecutive fourth home game tonight. The Bucks blew a 21-points lead to the New York Knicks. Though the team had Jrue Holiday back in the lineup, they couldn’t protect the fort against the Knicks.

However, Giannis continues to impress. The Greek Freak had 25-points, 7-rebounds, and 2-steals, making 9 of his 11 free throws. The two-time MVP is currently averaging 27.1 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 6.1 APG, and 1.8 BPG. Giannis is shooting 52.1% from the field and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

The absence of Khris Middleton can certainly be felt. The two-time All-Star has tested COVID-19 positive and is expected to miss a couple of games. Thus the Bucks are depleted roster, especially on the defensive end. The team failed to re-sign veteran defender P.J. Tucker, who ended up with arch-rivals Miami Heat.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA? He just lost 4 straight home games!”: Skip Bayless berates the 2021 Finals MVP for the Bucks’ poor start to the 2021-22 season

However, Superman has been sensational in his performances so far, helping the Bucks stay afloat. A recent clip posted from the Bucks’ official account had Giannis in high spirits after he learned that he had a better 3-point% than Middleton.

Giannis Antentokounmpo has shot better than Khris Middleton from beyond the arc this season.

In what may be surprising to many, statistics are proof that Giannis shot better than Middleton. Giannis’ struggle to shoot the jumper was no secret in the league, whether it was the free-throw, mid-range, or three-point line. However, the above notion about him changed with his historical performance in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The former DPOY has continued to get better in his shot-making ability. Giannis is currently 31.1% from the 3-point line, while his teammate Middleton is 25.7%. This is surprising since Middleton is a career 40% shooter from the 3-point line.

“Before the Detroit game, your three-point percentage was higher than Khris’.” Giannis is coming for Khris in the 3PT title. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tjSP5rBun6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 5, 2021

The above clip had Giannis practicing free throws with his teammates. In what it seems the Greek Freak made most of his attempts. The Bucks superstar was extremely cheerful in the clip. During the moment, a staff member would inform Giannis that his 3-point% was higher than Khris before the Pistons game.

The staff member added that Giannis should text or call his teammate. The five-time All-Star was ecstatic on learning about it. Giannis would then talk about being ninth all-time in Bucks’ 3-point shooting.

“Hey, first of all, I’m ninth all-time. I don’t know what you’re talking about. In this franchise? ninth all-time, threes. By the end of my career, I’ll be second, Khris is going to be first.”

Also read: “Just went to Harry Styles’ concert, what a great performer”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his reviews on the British pop singers’ show, jokes about being the only guy present

Though Giannis has all the right to celebrate, Middleton has missed the last three games as a result of testing positive for COVID-19. However, with the improvement, the Greek Freak has shown in shooting abilities. It is overall great news for Bucks fans.