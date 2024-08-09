mobile app bar

LeBron James Spotted Sporting a $400,000 Watch During Women’s Team’s Game Against Nigeria

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Aug 7, 2024; Paris, France; USA basketball player Lebron James takes a selfie with a fan during the game between the United States and Nigeria in the women’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best things about the Olympics is seeing professional athletes attend other sporting events. Be it, Anthony Edwards, at table tennis matches this year or the 2008 Redeem Team attending beach volleyball games in Beijing, athletes love seeing other athletes compete at the highest level.

LeBron James is no stranger to these customs, with this being the 39-year-old’s 4th Olympic Games. He occupied a courtside seat for the USA Women’s Basketball team’s quarter-final matchup with Nigeria.

Being off duty, Bron wasn’t in his uniform, but he still had on Nike’s Team USA jacket, cap, and shorts. However, his timepiece has caught fans’ attention, with the eagle-eyed observers managing to pinpoint the exact make and model.

Identified as a Richard Mille 11-03 FlyBack Chronograph ‘Jean Todt’ in Blue Quartz and Marble, the watch is a limited piece, one of only 150 pieces produced by the Swiss Watchmakers. The watch retails at $ 160,000; while the market price is closer to $400,000.

The blue and white coloring on the dial and strap match Team USA’s uniform colors. Coincidence? Maybe not.

While the watch caught fans’ attention, everyone noticed the real reason James was courtside. He witnessed the Women’s basketball team win yet again, on their quest for another dominant gold medal. The game ended 88-74, with A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart combining for 33 points.

Jackie Young added another 15 points, with Brittney Griner dominating in the paint for 11. The team improved to 59 unbeaten games in the Olympics, a streak that has been going since the 1992 Summer Games.

Of course, James’ fancy watch caught fans’ eyes, so let’s talk more about LeBron and his affinity for fine watches. Almost every NBA player seems to pick up a niche interest during their career, and James, who has achieved billionaire status, is no different.

James, a known horologist, has an extensive collection of watches that include pieces from almost all luxury makers, from Rolex to Audemars Piguet. Some of his most impressive pieces have been documented by IFLWatches, a blog dedicated to custom pieces of celebrities.

These include a pair of Rolex Oyster Perpetuals (in Coral Red and Tiffany dial colors), limited pieces from Cartier and Patek Phillipe, and statement pieces from Richard Mille and Audemars Piguet.

With the women’s team set to face Australia in the semi-finals, fans will keep an eye out for James and his watches, should he attend the game.

