Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Lakers Issue Availability Report for the 18x All-Star

Nov 7, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) watch from the bench as their team play the Utah Jazz in the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers could not have been the team LeBron James would have thought of when he expressed his feeling to one day play with his sons in the NBA.

He could not have thought that he would let a team start with a 2-8 start to a campaign. Keep Bronny and Bryce James aside, the way this team is playing they will have the chance to have Victor Wembanyama by this time next year.

But wait! Their 2023 first-round pick also belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans. So, the Lakers get nothing if this year goes to waste. They will only have an inefficient version of Anthony Davis and a 38-year-old James with a player option, and no draft picks for 2023-24.

Also read: Watch: $70 Million Giannis “Freak Woods” Antetokounmpo Shows us First Glimpse of his Golf Skills

Hence, following the big losses against the Cavaliers (100-114) and Jazz (116-139), they must do something tonight to get back up. And who better to do it apart from their across-the-hall rivals? But will James play against the Los Angeles Clippers?

LeBron James is ‘probable’ for the game against Paul George and Co

After missing the thrashing at the hands of Utah, due to left foot soreness, the 18x All-Star is doubtful for the game against Paul George and Co. according to Lakers’ beat reporter Mike Trudell.

— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 9, 2022

With AD and Lonnie Walker also listed as ‘probable’ there are slim to no chances of the Lakers getting their 3rd win. PG13, who is in red-hot form for the past few games, would make sure of it.

Like any other upcoming games for a long time, this game holds a high value of how memorable The Kings’ 20th year in the league would turn out to be.

And so, the 4x MVP most probably will play against the Clippers unless he is suffering from some major issue.

Also read: “Do I Think or Do..”: When Shaquille O’Neal was Asked if Kobe Bryant and he Could Beat LeBron James-Anthony Davis