Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Lakers Release Injury Report Ahead of Contest vs Ja Morant and Co.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a slump. They have lost seven of their last 10 games. Although the team is reeling with injuries and that’s one of the major reasons behind their rough patch, LeBron James’ absence in the last two games has added to their misery.

Advertisement

The Lakers are slated to play against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at Crypto.com Arena. They will need all the help they can get to put their campaign back on track. So, is LeBron James going to play tonight?

The Lakers superstar has been featured on the injury report as ‘Questionable.’ LeBron is doing injury management on his left foot. Several other players are featured in the report as well. Anthony Davis is listed as ‘Probable’ due to left plantar fasciitis. Four other Lakers are ‘Out’ for the next game.

Jaxson Hayes is out with a right ankle sprain/contusion, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a left hamstring strain, Jarred Vanderbilt with right foot surgery recovery, and Christian Wood with left knee surgery recovery. The last few weeks haven’t been good for the Lakers and LeBron. The all-time leading scorer has failed to cross the 20-point mark in five of his last six outings.

Lakers injury report ahead of tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/SbWReGOUSH — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 15, 2024

LeBron’s whereabouts are also a point of concern for the fans because recently when JJ Redick was asked about his absence, he said it was because of “personal reasons.” When asked if he knows when LeBron will be back with the team, Redick said, “No.”

Season #22 was going pretty well for LeBron. In 23 games, he is averaging 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists with 49.5% shooting from the field. However, the derailment happened gradually and we saw him and the franchise fall from grace at the same time. LeBron’s absence has also given birth to some strong trade rumors.

The internet has been buzzing with the possibility of LBJ leaving the Lakers to join another team for the last stretch of his career. The most popular destination for the 39-year-old is said to be the Golden State Warriors. The theories floating around suggest that he will team up with Stephen Curry and they’ll aim for another trophy together. Nothing is confirmed yet, so there’s no point believing that he’s leaving the Lakers.