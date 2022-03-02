Is Rajon Rondo playing tonight vs Hornets? Cleveland Cavaliers release injury update for their back-up guard ahead of matchup against LaMelo Ball and Co

Will veteran guard Rajon Rondo be available for the Cavs ahead of marquee matchup against Conference rivals in Charlotte Hornets?

Rajon Rondo has been an important part of the high-flying Cavs this season. While the 36-year-old is averaging only a measly 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season, his impact extends far beyond the stat sheet and his on-court displays.

When the Cavs signed Rondo following Ricky Rubio’s season-ending injury, he saw an opportunity to be the perfect mentor to young guard Darius Garland. In fact, his presence is one of the biggest reasons why DG made the All-star jump this season.

However, more recently, Garland has been held back with a recurring back injury. As a result, Rondo was expected to see more playing time in his absence. But to make matters worse, the veteran suffered an injury against the Pistons.

#Cavs Rajon Rondo will be OUT for approximately two weeks with his toe sprain. The injury happened late in the fourth quarter last night against Detroit. An MRI revealed the sprain. He did not finish the game. Brandon Goodwin did. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 25, 2022

With that in mind, the question remains, will Rajon Rondo make a return ahead of the matchup against Charlotte Hornets? Read on and find out…

Rajon Rondo is listed as ‘out’ ahead of matchup against the Hornets.

According to the latest Cavs injury report, veteran guard Rajon Rondo is listed as ‘out’ and looks all set to miss the game against Hornets. In fact, the 36-year-old has missed the last 2 outings for Cleveland following a right toe sprain injury.

According to the statement, Rondo will miss about two weeks due to a right great toe sprain. As a result, one can expect fourth-string guard Brandon Goodwin to soak up a few minutes. Moreover, the duo of Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman will be given a lot more playmaking duties on the night.

The Cavs will certainly miss his veteran presence against the Hornets, who are led by the backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

With the Cavs set to be weak in the guard department, they enter the contest against Hornets as slight underdogs. However, you wouldn’t bet against the twin tower duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to will their team to victory against Charlotte, who has a major weakness in their frontcourt.

