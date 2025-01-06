Is Shannon Sharpe Mentioned in Joy Taylor, Skip Bayless 42 Page Lawsuit? ESPN Analyst Denies

Skip Bayless and other big names at Fox Sports have found themselves in hot water after a former employee who worked with the company for over a decade filed a lawsuit against the media giants. Noushin Faraji alleged in her suit that one of the reasons she was fired from the company was her repeated refusal to engage in s*xual relations with Bayless. After the suit went public, the internet has been in disarray, with many wondering if beloved former tight end Shannon Sharpe was also one of the many names mentioned by Faraji.

The suit only mentioned Charlie Dixon, Joy Taylor, and Bayless as defendants, and Sharpe’s name did not appear anywhere in the plaint. The only time the Broncos legend was mentioned was when Faraji disclosed Bayless’ allegations. The former FS1 analyst, per the lawsuit, accused Faraji of maintaining intimate relations with Shannon Sharpe.

The main gist of the plaint was about Bayless’ many s*xual advances toward the Iranian hairdresser, even offering her $1.5 million, and how Taylor and the HR department at Fox covered it up to protect one of their biggest assets. It also names Dixon as a defendant in a case of s*xual battery. The executive VP of Fox Sports’ content allegedly groped Faraji at an office birthday party.

Faraji claimed she reported his behavior to Taylor, who allegedly told her to forget about it, and reminded her that both women only had their jobs because of Dixon, and they could both lose them if she went public with the allegations.

In response to the suit, a Fox spokesperson said, “We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation.”

As for Sharpe, he left Fox last year, after claiming that his co-host had no respect for him. The two verbally disagreed on a myriad of topics on the show itself, but the Hall of Famer felt their relationship was beyond repair after Bayless took multiple shots at his playing career. He told Stephen A. Smith last year,

“You can say I’m loud, you can say I’m obnoxious, you can say I’m arrogant. But to try to poo-poo my career, a seventh-rounder that started out on special teams and played so well that I got into the Hall of Fame. To try to minimize that was disheartening for me…. I considered Skip a friend.”

As for the allegations against his former co-host, Sharpe briefly spoke about them on his YouTube show with Chad Johnson.

Shannon Sharpe addresses the allegations against FS1

On ‘Nightcap’ with Ochocinco, Sharpe was hosting a Q&A session for live viewers, when one of them brought up the allegations against his former employers. In a brief but expressive rant, Sharpe simply said, “That ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

His response stemmed from a fan demanding he address the elephant in the room, as Sharpe was trending on Twitter after the lawsuit was made public. Sharpe went on to add,

“That ain’t got nothing to do with me. So there’s nothing to address. I don’t know why everybody keep- If you notice, everybody’s posting it, they got me. In the 42 pages, they don’t mention nothing about Shannon Sharpe did anything. But y’all want to get clicks. So y’all mention me.”

Sharpe’s point is valid. Instead of actually expressing concern for the victim in this case, fans online have speculated about Sharpe’s involvement in the alleged acts of misconduct, despite there being no mention of his name. This not only disregards Faraji’s allegations but also drags an innocent bystander’s name through the mud.