Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Pacers Release Injury Report for Potential All-Star

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most dominant emerging teams in the NBA this season, currently standing sixth in the Eastern Conference. Before going on a long six-game road trip, Rick Carlisle’s boys will host the Washington Wizards tonight. Despite going up against a struggling Eastern Conference franchise, fans would hope that Tyrese Haliburton can suit up for the contest.

Advertisement

Haliburton suffered an injury during the Pacers’ 8th January clash against the Boston Celtics. After playing merely 13 minutes, Haliburton took a fall during the dying minutes of the second half. The 23-year-old slipped while pumping the brakes suddenly during an offensive move in the paint. As a result, his pivot foot got stretched unnaturally prompting a left hamstring strain.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/zapearsonNBA/status/1744525307875414067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Things looked extremely bad for the star when his teammates had to carry him off the court. As expected, the Pacers guard was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after scoring just seven points and six assists. According to recent reports, Haliburton will miss tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1744758331397279767?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to reports, MRI results indicated that the 23-year-old suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and would be re-evaluated in two weeks. However, fans would be pleased to learn that their franchise player managed to avoid any major injuries.

The Indiana Pacers will struggle without Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers have had a fairly successful 2023-2024 season so far. Apart from finishing the In-Season Tournament as Finalists, the Pacers have accrued a 21-15 record, sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference. While role players like Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Bennedict Mathurin, have had notable contributions, Tyrese Haliburton deserves the major recognition for the team’s favorable results.

Haliburton has proven to be an exciting, must-see player, who is averaging 23.6 points, 1.1 steals, and a league-best 12.5 assists per game. There is no doubt that the youngster will receive his 2nd All-Star selection this year and have a legitimate shot at starting the exhibition game as well.

Advertisement

The impact of Hali’s absence is going to be detrimental. Apart from the fact that no other player on the roster averages more than 5 assists per game (more than half of Haliburton), the team also has a losing record in their star’s absence. In the three games that he’s missed out on this season, the Indiana side went 1-2, suffering losses against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics.

Even though the Pacers are going to be without Tyrese Haliburton, they will be the favorites as they go up against the #14 Washington Wizards.