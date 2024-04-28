Jordan Spieth And Annie Verret: A Trip Through A Decade Of Love nd Golf

Jordan Spieth is a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board and amongst the MVP names of the PGA Tour. In his steps toward success, he had the support of someone close to his heart, who made the good times seem amazing and the difficult times seem a little more easier. Spieth and Annie Verret met each other when they were teenagers in high school and that bond eventually developed into love.

Following that, they continued years of relationship, after finally making it official in 2017 as they announced their engagement on Christmas that year. Verret flaunted her emerald-cut diamond ring on a silver band on Instagram. A year later, the Texas natives got married in an intimate ceremony on November 24.

As of now, the couple has completed five beautiful years of marriage. They both also run a philanthropic organization called the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. The organization provides “financial assistance and a platform for supporting children with special needs, military families, junior golf programs and pediatric cancer.”

The couple soon grew their family after they welcomed their son, Sammy Spieth, in 2021. The little bundle of joy started appearing at his father’s tournaments alongside his mother. Then, two years later, on September 12, the couple welcomed the fourth member of their family, their daughter, Sophie.

The kids were recently seen in caddie attire supporting their dad at the 2024 Masters at Augusta playfully enjoying the tournament along with Annie.

This isn’t the first time Annie has been seen alongside Jordan for a tournament. She previously shared a piece of advice that helped her husband during a dire moment at the 2022 RBC Heritage.

When Annie Acted As Jordan Spieth’s Counselor At The 2022 RBC Heritage Open

Annie Verret rightly executed her duty as a companion during a dire moment at the 2022 RBC Heritage, where she gave a vital piece of advice to her husband which helped him clinch the trophy with 13-under and come out victorious in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay.

In a press conference after his victory, the three-time major winner reflected on the fact that his wife never comments much on golf. But her rare piece of advice got him a triumph on the tricky course. She advised the player director to take five seconds after missing a putt and before tapping in. That suggestion worked wonders for him.

“[She said], ‘You need to take five seconds if you miss a putt before you hit your tap-in,'” he shared. “There was a couple times I was just going to rake it, and I was like, ‘No, I’ve got to take five seconds.’ I’m just glad it didn’t end up affecting it all, to be honest. Just made it a little more exciting at the end.”

Apart from this, Annie also supported Spieth between 2017 and 2021, when the golfer was undergoing a phase of drought and didn’t win a tournament for 1,351 days. Later, as he came back in form, he praised his wife for all the assistance she provided.

“She’s just been that person that said, ‘Whatever you need to do, I’m here to support you, let me know how I can help, let me know when too much is too much, let me know when it’s not enough…She’s been really unbelievable.”

Looking at their bond, it’s quite evident that the couple share a special understanding since they have known each other since an early age. Also, Jordan’s hig praise for his wife in his interviews shows his gratitude towards his better half.